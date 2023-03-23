Former Clemson coach lands on SEC staff

Football

By March 23, 2023 8:15 pm

After spending a year away from football a former Clemson defensive coach is joining an SEC program.  Former Clemson linebacker coach David Blackwell will be joining the program at Missouri.

Blackwell was a member of the Clemson staff from 2003 to 2008.  Blackwell served as linebacker coach and recruiting coordinator during his time with the Tigers.

Blackwell has been on the staff at South Florida, Fordham, Jacksonville State, East Carolina, Old Dominion and Louisiana Tech since leaving Clemson.

