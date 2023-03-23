Lukus details freshman growing pains – and why he put off surgery

Jeadyn Lukus is officially on the mend again, though it’s happening much later than expected.

Lukus, Clemson’s 2022 five-star cornerback signee, underwent surgery late last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. It’s an injury he’s been dealing with since September, but Lukus elected to play through it all of last season and then go through the first seven practices of the spring before having the operation Friday.

Lukus, who enrolled early, missed most of last spring, too, after having surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. Why did he decide to wait so long before undergoing his most recent operation?

“Just competing for a spot. It’s the only reason,” he said. “Just getting the install (of the defense) and all of that and then competing for a job really.”

Lukus won’t be able to pick that task back up until August. The former Mauldin High standout will miss the rest of the spring and most of the summer recovering, but Lukus said he expects to be ready to go come the first day of preseason camp.

When he does, he will have the experience of an eye-opening freshman season to lean on. At 6-foot-2, Lukus primarily used his length and natural athleticism at the position to overwhelm the competition at the prep level, which helped him become one of the state’s most sought-after prospects during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Success didn’t come as easily once he got to Clemson that January.

‘You’ve got to get used to that,” Lukus said, referencing the step up in competition. “Going to camps kind of prepares you, but you don’t really see that until you get here.”

Matching up against receivers that were more his size if not bigger on the outside, Lukus said he quickly realized that proper technique was going to be equally as important as his physical traits.

“I was just so used to relying on my physical ability, especially in high school,” he said. “Here, you’ve got to use technique, hands and eyes. Everything matters really, so it’s just getting all those things down pat is really the main thing.”

Lukus said his sense of urgency also needed some work as he made the transition to the college game.

“At first, (coaches) were telling me to pick up your intensity when I first got here, and I feel like I’ve gotten better with that as I’ve been here for a longer period of time,” he said. “Just raising that intensity level each and every day.”

Part of that instruction has come from his position coach, Mike Reed. He’s also gotten some assistance from the competition, primarily veteran corner Sheridan Jones. Jones and Nate Wiggins emerged as the replacements for Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich atop the depth chart last season, but Lukus said Jones has helped open his eyes to the importance of the nuances of playing the position successfully at the collegiate level.

“He’s the leader of the group, I would say,” Lukus said. “So he’s helped me a lot with a lot of things on the field.”

What area specifically has Jones helped the youngster with the most?

“Just moving your feet and staying square to the line,” Lukus said. “But every day, he’s helping all of us out with tips here and there.”

Jones and Wiggins are still part of a secondary that’s returning every starter from last season. Jones is back for a fifth year while Wiggins is entering his junior season, but Jones (abs) has been limited this spring recovering from an injury of his own.

It’s created more opportunity for Lukus, who’s gotten some first-reps in Jones’ absence. Once he returns to action in the fall, Lukus will be duking it out with fellow second-year corners Toriano Pride and Myles Oliver as well as a handful of incoming freshmen for a spot on the two-deep.

“There’s plenty of work really,” he said. “It’s getting the technique and hands right, just trying to get in and see what you can do when the opportunity presents itself.”

