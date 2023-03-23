Pride seeks growth in sophomore season

Toriano Pride got his feet wet as a true freshman. And, at times, he did more than that.

Part of a highly rated crop of additions to the back end of Clemson’s defense last season, the Tigers’ cornerback got in the mix immediately. Pride played in all 14 games and was even pressed into two starts as injuries piled up.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder finished the season with 23 tackles, four pass breakups and his first career interception. As for his personal evaluation of how things went in his inaugural campaign, Pride had mixed feelings.

But he made it clear there’s plenty of room for him to grow as he enters his sophomore season.

“I feel I could’ve done a lot better,” Pride said. “There a lot of things I can improve on. But also , as a freshman, I think I accomplished what I was looking for. But there’s a lot of stuff I can still work on.”

One of those areas is finishing plays, something Pride said the secondary is focused on as a whole. Defending the pass was the defense’s most glaring inconsistency a season ago, which head coach Dabo Swinney has publicly addressed. Clemson allowed nearly double the completions of 20 yards or more last season than it did the previous year.

“It’s not just football,” Pride said. “(Swinney) always says how you do anything is how you do everything. You finish in school. Finishing on the play. Finish the drive. All of that. Just finish. Finish during the season.”

There could be an opportunity for Pride to get more cracks at doing just that next season.

Fifth-year corner Sheridan Jones and junior Nate Wiggins are back at the top of the depth chart, but Fred Davis, who spent most of last season on the two-deep, has transferred out of the program. Fellow second-year corners Jeadyn Lukus and Myles Oliver are back as well, and veteran Malcolm Green, who’s primarily lined up at nickel, is getting reps on the outside this spring.

Early enrollee Shelton Lewis is one of a handful of incoming freshman corners that are joining the mix for next season, but Pride believes the game reps he’s already gotten gives him a leg up in the competition to fill out the depth chart at the position.

“I feel like experience most definitely should really slow the game down for me a little bit more,” he said. “I’m more educated on the defense. I know more positions, and I’m learning everything.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

