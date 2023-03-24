Another challenge awaits Clemson's pitching staff

Clemson returned to the win column earlier this week, but the Tigers — more specifically, their pitching staff — are about to face a different level of competition.

Clemson will head to Atlanta tonight to begin its second ACC series against Georgia Tech, which will roll out another formidable lineup. After facing a Duke team that’s averaging 9.4 runs per game a week ago, the Tigers (14-8, 1-2 ACC) will now try to contain a Tech offense that’s not far behind in that category.

The Yellow Jackets (14-7, 3-3) are scoring nine runs a game, sixth-most in the conference and nearly two full runs more than Clemson. Tech also ranks in the top 5 in average (.313), on-base percentage (.422), hits (11.2 per game), doubles (2.5) and walks (5.2).

Today’s opener is set for a 6 p.m. first pitch. Saturday’s game will begin at 4 p.m. with the finale set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Clemson is fresh off a pair of midweek wins over Winthrop and Kennesaw State in which it allowed just seven total runs, but the Tigers’ first time through an ACC lineup yielded results that have been more typical of a pitching staff that continues to struggle with consistency. After allowing 23 runs in its series loss to Duke — 20 of those coming in the final two games — the Tigers rank middle of the league in earned run average (4.48) and bottom half in batting average against (.258) and runs allowed (118). Clemson has also given up the second-most home runs in the conference (34).

With Ryan Ammons still out with a forearm injury, Clemson is sticking with its same revamped rotation this weekend. Sophomore right-hander Austin Gordon (0-1, 5.84 ERA) will get the ball tonight while freshman lefty Tristan Smith (0-0, 3.86) will start Saturday’s game. Caden Grice (0-0, 4.00) is again slated to toe the rubber in Sunday’s finale.

Perhaps a positive sign for Clemson is that Gordon is coming off his longest outing of the season last week, one in which twirled six innings of three-run ball against the Blue Devils. Grice has also gradually worked deeper into games since joining the rotation two weekends ago. He worked four innings in the series finale against Duke.

And as much as Clemson’s rotation has labored at times this season, Georgia Tech’s offense has had to bail its pitchers out plenty of times, too. No team in the ACC has a higher ERA than the Yellow Jackets (6.53), who have also surrendered the most hits (217) and issued the most walks (109).

The Tigers could find themselves needing to hit their way to a series win, though Clemson’s arms would prefer it not to have to be that way. Slowing down opposing offenses, though, has been easier said than done for the Tigers to this point.