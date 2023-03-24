Clemson make the cut for five-star quarterback

Clemson make the cut for five-star quarterback

Clemson made the cut for one of the nation’s top recruits on Friday.

Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis announced his top five of Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee. He also announced his commitment date as March 31.

The 6-foot, 202-pound signal caller is ranked as the No. 28 overall recruit by 247Sports, who also has him as the nation’s No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2024.

Davis threw for 3,425 yards, 45 total touchdowns and just six interceptions on over 72% completion during his junior season at Providence Day School (NC).

Clemson has hosted Davis and his family for multiple visits, including Clemson’s top-10 matchup against NC State in October.

