Clemson run rules Georgia Tech

Clemson put up five runs in the first and cruised to a 9-1 victory over Georgia Tech.

Alia Logoleo and Valerie Cagle both his two-run home runs in the top of the first as the Tigers took control of the game early.

Georgia Tech scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the first.

Maddie Moore hit a solo home run in the second.

Alia Logoleo doubled in two runs in the fourth after Moore and Cagle singled.

Clark hit an RBI single in the fifth to score Oda and put the Tigers up 9-1.

Valerie Cagle got the start in the circle for the Tigers. Cagle went 4.0 innings and gave up two hits, one run and one earned run.

With the win Clemson moved to 30-1 overall and 7-1 in the ACC.