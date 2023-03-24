Goodwin breaks down new-look depth at linebacker

Clemson has one of the nation’s more formidable linebacker duos back in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter.

As for who will be filling in the depth chart behind them at the second level of the defense, those faces will be relatively new next season.

Not only has star ‘backer Trenton Simpson left for the NFL, but Keith Maguire and Lavonta Bentley, Clemson’s primary backups at the position last season, are also no longer part of the program. Maguire opted to skip out on returning for a fifth year while Bentley has transferred to Colorado.

That leaves second-year players Wade Woodaz, T.J. Dudley and Kobe McCloud as the next men up this spring. Dudley, a four-star recruit in Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class, and McCloud are each coming off redshirt seasons.

“T.J. is a guy who just loves being out there on the grass and in the weight room,” defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin said. “He just loves it. Can’t get enough of football. Just has that dog mentality every day and shows up.”

While Dudley and McCloud project more as inside ‘backers, Woodaz may be the most versatile of the group. He showed that in a small sample size a season ago when the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder moved around the field in the 14 games he played.

Woodaz began his freshman year primarily as a special-teams contributor before getting more defensive reps as Carter’s backup at the outside, or Sam, position as the season wore on. He even got his first career start at safety in the ACC championship game against North Carolina.

But Goodwin said Woodaz has the size and instincts to play inside if needed.

“Wade is kind of unique,” Goodwin said. “He can go back there and play safety, but against these teams that go 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends), he can play the Sam, play the 9 technique, kick the crap out of the tight end and play stack ‘backer. He’s an awesome skill set to have on our team.”

Goodwin said Dudley and McCloud also have skill sets that can be used in a variety of ways. Dudley is listed at 6-1 and 230 pounds while McCloud, the younger brother of former Clemson standout Ray Ray McCloud, goes 5-10 and 225 pounds.the physical mold of the kind of second-level players Goodwin wants in his defense.

Incoming freshmen Dee Crayton (6-1, 215 pounds) and Jamal Anderson (6-4, 205) are going through spring practices as mid-year enrollees at the position. They all fit the mold of the kind of second-level players Goodwin wants in his defense.

“Kind of my viewpoint at the linebacker position just kind of transitioning ahead is just to be more athletic and play in space better,” Goodwin said. “With Trotter and Barrett, those are kind of the ideal, prototype ‘backers in today’s world in my viewpoint. And T.J., Wade and the other guys we have in the room have that ability to play in space, rush off the edge, play man coverage on tight ends and running backs and feel good about it.”

