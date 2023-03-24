What They Are Saying: Hopkins Trade Rumors

What They Are Saying: Hopkins Trade Rumors

Football

What They Are Saying: Hopkins Trade Rumors

By March 24, 2023 9:10 am

By |

Trade rumors about former Clemson great DeAndre Hopkins has Twitter buzzing this week.

In this edition of ‘What they are saying’ we look at the what is being said on Twitter about a possible Hopkins trade.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
18hr

A defensive target of the Tigers committed elsewhere within the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday night. Three-star cornerback Asaad “BJ” Brown gave his verbal pledge to the NC State Wolfpack on (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home