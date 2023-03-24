What They Are Saying: Hopkins Trade Rumors

Trade rumors about former Clemson great DeAndre Hopkins has Twitter buzzing this week.
In this edition of ‘What they are saying’ we look at the what is being said on Twitter about a possible Hopkins trade.
Update: The #Bills, #Patriots, #Ravens, #Raiders, and #Falcons are the 5 teams in on WR DeAndre Hopkins, according to Pacman Jones on the @PatMcAfeeShow: pic.twitter.com/rXziEx2xCw
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 23, 2023
Breaking: In an interview last night on CBS football roundup, NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins revealed that if he could pick he would take his talents to Pittsburgh to play with Kenny Pickett who he revealed he believes will be a top 5 QB in the league within 5 years. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/7FPdThAUVo
— PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN (@Gaige_Rage) March 23, 2023
Wow. Now DeAndre Hopkins is posting a video drinking orange juice… aka OJ. Further hinting at a #Bills connection!!! pic.twitter.com/yB1G2IdCvJ
— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) March 22, 2023
Update: The #Cardinals will not be able to get their initial asking price of a "2nd round pick and another asset" in a trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins, per @AlbertBreer
He thinks it will be closer to the #Cowboys Brandin Cooks trade of a 5th and 6th round picks. pic.twitter.com/XJezi2iFlo
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2023
The Falcons are reportedly interested in DeAndre Hopkins. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fq8HnE6LYn
— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 21, 2023
The @Chiefs are looking to reload their receiving corps…
The thought of @PatrickMahomes with either OBJ or @DeAndreHopkins is absolutely terrifying.
⁰📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/5s7hjmp4vu
— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 23, 2023
DeAndre Hopkins, who is heavily involved in trade rumors, just posted this on his Instagram story. Take it as you will. May be nothing, but may be… pic.twitter.com/wnaX4LwkPO
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) March 22, 2023
Tonight is a great night for DeAndre Hopkins to become a Buffalo Bill. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/zbuE2yA6tn
— Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) March 23, 2023
RUMOR:
The #Bills are making a push to trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins.
A Diggs + Hopkins combo with Josh Allen's arm is a scary thought. pic.twitter.com/ZdskRPXjH9
— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) March 23, 2023
DeAndre Hopkins to the Panthers? Bill Barnwell thinks it’s a good fit. pic.twitter.com/lq7QbFtfvF
— Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) March 22, 2023