Clemson Baseball team gives back, makes some kids' days

Before beginning its series at Georgia Tech this weekend, the Clemson baseball team took some time to give back and make some kids’ days.

For this week’s “Thursgiving,” the Tigers visited local children hospitals in the Atlanta area, where they spent time with kids and brought some big smiles and a lot of joy to youngsters who are going through a tough time.

At the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the Clemson baseball team made goodie bags for kids, wrote cards to kids and engaged with the kids to bring positive energy and try to brighten their day. They also did some crafts with the patients, signed autographs and made the kids some baseball hats, as well as passed out snacks to the staff.

Check out the cool video below of the Tigers giving back and making a positive impact:

For this week's #Thursgiving, we visited local children hospitals in the Atlanta area, where we spent time with & got to know some awesome kids! 🧡 🤗#ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/I8oPyI8Pma — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 25, 2023

–Photo for this article courtesy of Clemson Baseball on Twitter