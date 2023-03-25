Clemson Tops Georgia Tech, 8-4, to Clinch Series

The Tigers will look to sweep the series against the Yellow Jackets tomorrow, March 26, in the final matchup of the weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ACCNX.
Latest
4-star Peach State QB ‘definitely interested’ in Clemson
There’s mutual interest between Clemson and this talented Peach State signal-caller with a double-digit offer list. Among the schools that haven’t yet offered him, Milton (Ga.) High School four-star (…)
Cardinals reportedly seeking huge return in potential Hopkins trade
Trade rumors and speculation surrounding former Clemson wide receiver Deandre Hopkins continue to swirl. The Arizona Cardinals are understandably seeking significant compensation in a potential trade (…)
Georgia Tech downs Clemson 16-3
ATLANTA – Georgia Tech scored in each of the first six innings in its 16-3 victory over Clemson at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 16-7 (…)
Clemson makes the cut for top-60 QB with decision looming
Just days after making the top-five for five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, Clemson found itself in the final group of another talented 2024 quarterback. Four-star QB Air Noland released his top seven (…)
Clemson Baseball team gives back, makes some kids' days
Before beginning its series at Georgia Tech this weekend, the Clemson baseball team took some time to give back and make some kids’ days. For this week’s “Thursgiving,” the Tigers visited local children (…)
Former Tiger finds new NFL home
A former Clemson standout has found a new home in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers announced recently they have signed Austin Bryant to a one-year deal. The former Tiger defensive lineman was originally (…)
Miller open to playing on either side of Clemson’s offensive line
After becoming the first true freshman in seven years to start a season opener at offensive tackle, Blake Miller established himself as one of Clemson’s best five offensive linemen on the right side a (…)
Swinney on what he is seeing from Helms, Vizzina and Klubnik
With the departure of DJ Uiagalelei and the arrival of Christopher Vizzina the quarterback room looks much different this spring. Swinney updated what he has seen from his QB room so far this spring. (…)
An altered approach to non-conference scheduling coming for Clemson hoops?
Clemson’s men’s basketball team didn’t exactly silence its detractors with its early exit from the National Invitation Tournament. But the Tigers’ latest omission from the NCAA Tournament (…)
Former Clemson player’s message to NFL teams? ‘I’m not a waste’
Luke Price isn’t naive. Clemson’s former tight end knows it’s a long shot to hear his name called when the NFL Draft begins April 27. While many of his former teammates have plenty of game film and their (…)