Swinney on what he is seeing from Helms, Vizzina and Klubnik

With the departure of DJ Uiagalelei and the arrival of Christopher Vizzina the quarterback room looks much different this spring. Swinney updated what he has seen from his QB room so far this spring.

Hunter Helms is a different player this spring according to Clemson’s head coach.

“The biggest thing is he has gotten in better shape,” Swinney said after the last practice before spring break. “He has changed his body. He is not a guy that is going to make a million plays with his legs but he is very smart. He understands the game and he knows the offense. But he has really changed his composition and that has really helped him. He has leaned up and he is moving better. He has done a great job. He is a guy that that you know you can depend on.”

Five-star Vizzina is everything coach Swinney hoped he would be.

“CV like I said it is just easy to see the talent. The kid can really run, really run. And he has a big arm. He can absolutely rip it,” said Swinney.

Klubnik is now QB1 and he has continued to elevate his game this spring after taking control of the offense.

“Cade has just continued to rise from where he was to finish the season,” said Swinney.