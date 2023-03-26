4-star Peach State QB ‘definitely interested’ in Clemson

There’s mutual interest between Clemson and this talented Peach State signal-caller with a double-digit offer list.

Among the schools that haven’t yet offered him, Milton (Ga.) High School four-star quarterback Luke Nickel feels Clemson, South Carolina and Oregon are showing the most interest at this point in his recruiting process.

“I actually went up to the Clemson vs. NC State game and I really liked it,” he said. “Clemson is showing some interest and I’m definitely interested in them.”

That gameday visit to Clemson last October was the first trip to Tiger Town for the 6-foot-2, 205-pound rising junior in the class of 2025.

“The gameday atmosphere was awesome,” Nickel said. “I really like how close Clemson is and the culture that has been built between the players and the coaches.”

Nickel could return to Clemson for another visit this spring and may put his arm talent on display at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer as well.

As a sophomore this past season, Nickel passed for 2,506 yards and threw for 24 touchdowns while leading Milton High to a 10-4 record and appearance in the Class 7A state semifinals.

“Came up short this past year,” he said, “but looking forward to the upcoming years, building off of last year and hopefully bringing home a state title.”

This offseason, Nickel is simply focused on taking an even further step in leading his team.

“Staying in control of the offense and leading all of my teammates to our goal,” he said.

So far, Nickel has racked up scholarship offers from Florida State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Michigan State, Indiana, Stanford, Cincinnati and East Carolina.

“It’s going pretty good,” he said of the recruiting process. “I am taking a couple trips this spring to check out some schools that I like and further my relationships with the coaches.”

Adding an offer from Clemson in the future, Nickel said, “would be special.”

“I’ve always liked the place,” he said, “and it’s something I would really consider.”

–Photo courtesy of Luke Nickel on Twitter (@LukeNickel5)

