Clemson softball makes more history

Clemson softball has pulled off another first in the brief history of its program.

With their run-rule victory Sunday at McWhorter Stadium, the Tigers pulled off a sweep of Georgia Tech. After sweeping Syracuse and Virginia earlier this month, Clemson has its first-ever 9-0 start in ACC play.

The Tigers’ previous best start to the conference portion of their schedule came during their inaugural season in 2020 when they won five of their first six ACC games. That season was eventually canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the latest bit of history made by the Tigers in the first four years of the program’s existence. Clemson played in its first NCAA regional in 2021 before winning its first regional championship last season, earning the Tigers their first-ever super regional appearance.

Clemson’s win Sunday improved the Tigers to 32-1, continuing their best overall start to a season. Clemson was 23-10 through its first 33 games last season and 29-4 to start the previous season.

Three of Clemson’s conference wins, part of an 18-game winning streak, have come by run rule. Led by Valerie Cagle, the Tigers have done it with balance as the top hitting and pitching team in the league. Clemson is hitting .364 and has posted a team 0.64 earned run average in the circle.

Cagle is hitting .485 and is tied for the conference lead with 11 home runs. In the circle, the redshirt junior is 15-1 with 11 complete games and five shutouts. She’s allowed just 55 hits in 95 ⅓ innings.

Clemson will try to keep its perfect league record intact next weekend when the Tigers head to Chestnut Hill for a series at Boston College. First up, though, is a midweek home rivalry tilt with South Carolina on Tuesday.