ESPN names 'high-ceiling player comparison' for Woods

Does Clemson have its next Tyler Davis?

That’s who ESPN compares Clemson freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods to, though ESPN believes Woods is equipped to make an even bigger impact than Davis in the future.

ESPN recently published an article on how 10 football recruits in the 2023 class compare to a player from their respective programs (subscription required), and the “high-ceiling player comparison” for Woods is Davis.

Here’s what ESPN wrote regarding Woods, the top-ranked defender and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 ESPN 300, and Davis — the duo that will get to play together on the Tigers’ D-line this season:

Woods won’t generate buzz simply off his measurables (6-2, 275), but much like Davis, he uses an outstanding blend of explosiveness, power and effort to disrupt and make plays. One distinction: Woods enters college with a fifth star and at the same stage is a little more effective with his hands. Woods also shows similar leadership qualities that should allow his presence to be felt off the field as well as on it for Clemson. The bar is set high for Woods, given his ranking as the No. 1 DT in the 2023 class. We are confident he will quickly work his way into the mix and be an immediate playmaker like Davis. With Davis returning in 2023, these two will have a season to play together, forming a formidable duo and allowing Woods some time to learn. Once Davis moves on, we feel a healthy Woods has the tools to exceed Davis’ impact.

Woods, a former five-star prospect from Alabama who enrolled early at Clemson in January, finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. He recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season.

Davis was a second-team All-American (FWAA and Phil Steele), Bednarik Award semifinalist and first-team All-ACC selection in his fourth season at Clemson in 2022. He started 11 of the 12 games in which he appeared, finishing credited with 27 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in 495 snaps. The three-time All-ACC selection finished second on the team with 15 quarterback pressures, as credited by the team’s coaching staff.

