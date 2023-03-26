Where Clemson's run down the hill ranks among this ESPN analyst's top 5 CFB traditions

An ESPN analyst recently shared his top five favorite traditions in college football.

Greg McElroy ranked Howard’s Rock and running down the hill at Clemson at No. 3 on his list.

“You do it for a night game, it’s a really special experience,” McElroy said. “Why do they have to get on buses and go halfway around the stadium? I don’t know. That drives me crazy, but that’s a conversation for a different day.

“I love, though, when they run down the (hill). I always get nervous, I might add. Every time I do a game at Clemson, I’m always a nervous wreck. I’m like, someone’s gonna fall. Because you go down the hill, it’s actually legit steep, and guys are jumping and they’re running. I’m like, I would fall and twist an ankle and be out for the game. That scares me to death. But either way, it’s a great way to enter the field and it’s a great way to start the game.”

Ranked ahead of Clemson’s famed pregame tradition on McElroy’s list is Auburn’s Rolling Toomer’s Corner at No. 2 and the Army-Navy March On at No. 1.

Rounding out McElroy’s top five college football traditions, behind Clemson at No. 3, are Iowa’s The Hawkeye Wave at No. 4 and Florida State’s Chief Osceola planting the spear at No. 5.

You can hear McElroy talk about each of the aforementioned five traditions in the following video:

