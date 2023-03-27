5-star, No. 1-ranked Palmetto State recruit set to visit Clemson again

Clemson will soon play host again to this five-star defensive lineman ranked as the top prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2025 class.

Amare Adams of Lake City (S.C.) High School confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he will be back in Tiger Town this coming Saturday, April 1.

Adams made his first visit to Clemson last November when he attended the Miami game. The Tigers have been staying in frequent contact with his coaches.

“They have been keeping in contact with my coaches often,” he said.

Adams has been to Tennessee, Virginia Tech and South Carolina this month. Along with Clemson, he has upcoming visits planned to Georgia and Alabama.

Are any schools standing out to him at this point in his recruiting process?

“Not really, just the ones I have a better relationship with like South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama and Florida State,” he said.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound rising junior holds offers from all of those schools with the exception of Clemson, which has yet to offer any class of 2025 prospects. But he would love to add an offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“It would be an honor to receive an offer from them and it will definitely be something to think about,” he said.

Adams is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 28 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class. 247Sports, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite all rank him as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina for his class.

