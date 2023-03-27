Bakich on Grice’s performance at Georgia Tech: ‘It’s what we needed’

After what was a disappointing first two road games for Clemson in Atlanta, the Tigers were able to put together a big 14-5 win in Sunday’s series finale to prevent the series sweep — a feat that was made possible largely in part to junior two-way player Caden Grice.

Grice, who has been a consistent member of Clemson’s starting lineup since his freshman year back in 2021, had a big day for the Tigers starting on the mound and batting cleanup en route to Sunday’s victory. The Palmetto State native was able to piece together a solid five-inning outing on the mound, his longest stint this spring, while allowing just one run and three hits. The lefthander struck out six in his first win of the 2023 season.

“Got a good start from Caden Grice giving us five strong innings and really holding down a very good offense,” head coach Erik Bakich said. “Georgia Tech can really hit and Caden did a heck of a job, it’s what we needed, and it allowed our offense to separate.”

That very separation Bakich described came in the form of a seven-run sixth inning for the Tigers which included two home runs hit by Grice and third baseman Blake Wright.

Following the two-way player’s three-RBI bomb in the sixth, Grice launched his second home run of the game and third of the weekend out to right field in the eighth, ending the day going 2-for-4 at the plate with three runs, two homers and five RBIs and sealing the deal for Clemson’s second ACC win this spring.

“Great day today,” Grice said following the win. “This was an important game for us coming out on Sunday after two heartbreakers the past two days, but the main thing was just coming out with positive energy. I think everybody came ready to play one through nine and everybody in the bullpen, so it was a really big day for us. Just excited to kick off this week with a good win and just keep carrying that momentum into the next games.”

Next up, the Tigers travel to Columbia, S.C. to take on College of Charleston for the second time this season on Tuesday, March 28, at Segra Park with first pitch slated for 6 p.m.