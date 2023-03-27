Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 7

No. 5 Clemson (32-1, 9-0 ACC) picked up two run-rule wins in a three-game sweep at Georgia Tech over the weekend. The Tigers welcome rival South Carolina to McWhorter Stadium on Tuesday before traveling to Boston College next weekend (Friday game on ACC Network) for a three-game ACC series.

Overall Record: 32-1 (9-0 ACC) Last Week: 3-0 3/24 Friday @ Georgia Tech W, 9-1 (5) 3/25 Saturday @ Georgia Tech W, 8-4 3/26 Sunday @ Georgia Tech W, 13-0 (5) Next Week: 3/28 Tuesday South Carolina (24-7) 6:00PM 3/31 Friday @ Boston College (16-13, 1-5 ACC) 6:00PM (ACCN) 4/1 Saturday @ Boston College (16-13, 1-5 ACC) 1:00PM 4/2 Sunday @ Boston College (16-13, 1-5 ACC) 12:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, March 27th

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Caroline Jacobsen

The graduate outfielder from Tallahassee, FL earned her first hitter-of-the-week award after going 4-for-9 (.444) in three games last week. Jacobsen had a double, three homers, five runs, and four RBI with a 1.556 slugging percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior righty from Yorktown, VA earned her fourth straight pitcher-of-the-week award after going 2-0 in two games (one complete game) over the weekend. In 9.0 innings, Cagle allowed one run on three hits (.100 OBA) with four walks and 13 strikeouts to move her record to 15-1 on the season.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 30-5 while outhitting their opponents .354 (28 hits) to .186 (11 hits). On the week, Clemson had six doubles, a triple, 10 homers, 16 walks, and four HBPs against 16 strikeouts while going 8-8 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 1.65 ERA, allowing five runs (four earned) in 17.0 innings with six walks and 15 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .987 clip, committing just one error in 76 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes South Carolina to McWhorter Stadium for just the second time in program history on Tuesday. The Tigers lead the all-time series 3-0, winning 6-0 in Columbia in 2021 between sweeping a home-and-home series (8-1 at Clemson, 3-1 at South Carolina) last season. Clemson makes their first-ever trip to Boston College this weekend. The Tigers are 4-0 against the Eagles, winning a four-game series in Clemson in 2021 (6-0, 10-2, 4-3, 6-0).