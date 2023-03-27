Ex-Clemson QB going from NCAA to WWE?

Will a former Clemson signal-caller go from the NCAA to WWE?

Ex-Tiger quarterback Kelly Bryant is among 50 college athletes who will attend a WWE tryout this week ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Per Rittenberg, 26 women and 24 men will go through performance and promotion evaluations, and WWE will determine whether to extend any contract offers at the end of the week. The athletes trying out come from 37 schools and 13 sports, with Bryant among 13 football players.

Bryant played for the Tigers from 2015-17 and part of 2018 before transferring to Missouri to finish out his college career. In 2017, he led Clemson to an undefeated regular season, ACC Championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Bryant, who didn’t get drafted in the NFL, had short stints in the CFL and Indoor Football League. He also participated in the Fan Controlled Football League where he was named Finals MVP of the People’s Championship.

WrestleMania 39 will be held Saturday and Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

