Five Tigers taken in this four-round mock draft

Mock drafts continue to come out as we draw closer to the 2023 NFL Draft next month.

Among the recently released mock drafts is one from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter, who gave his current projections for the first four rounds of April’s draft.

Reuter’s four-round mock has five Clemson draft prospects hearing their names called, including two in the first round.

The first of the Tigers taken in Reuter’s mock is Trenton Simpson, with the linebacker going to the New York Giants with the 25th overall pick.

“Signing Bobby Okereke was a nice start for the Giants as they fortify their linebacker corps. Simpson can play in the middle or step outside,” Reuter wrote. “He offers excellent quickness and is a tenacious tackler.” Reuter sees the New Orleans Saints grabbing former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy four picks later with the No. 29 overall selection.

“If Murphy is still available here, the Saints should be happy to add him to their defensive end depth chart with Marcus Davenport gone and Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan scheduled to hit free agency after the season,” Reuter wrote. Reuter’s mock draft then has former Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee coming off the board in the second round and going to the New York Jets with the 42nd overall pick.

Rounding out the Clemson picks in Reuter’s mock draft are defensive end K.J. Henry and tight end Davis Allen. Reuter has both of them going in the fourth round, with Henry heading to the home state Carolina Panthers (No. 114 overall pick) and Allen going eight picks later to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (122nd overall pick).

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

