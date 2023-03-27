Former Tiger listed among 'stars who could break the bank' next offseason

The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing, but it’s never too early to look ahead to next offseason.

ESPN recently previewed 2024 NFL free agency (subscription required), highlighting the top players who could be available on the free agent market next year — including former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

While the New York Giants have begun negotiations on a long-term deal for Lawrence, he is currently in line to be a free agent following the 2023 season. The 2019 first-round pick (17th overall) is slated to play on the fifth-year option from his rookie deal at $12.4 million.

Lawrence, who will be 26 entering the 2024 season, was listed among the “stars who could break the bank” in free agency next offseason by ESPN’s Matt Bowen, a former NFL defensive back.

“Lawrence is an interior force at 6-4, 342 pounds who can stone opponents’ run game and create pocket production given his power and foot quickness,” Bowen wrote, highlighting Lawrence. “In 2022, Lawrence posted a career-highs in tackles (68), sacks (7.5) and pressures (43). His 16.7% pass rush win rate was also fourth-best on the interior. Simply put, Lawrence has the size and traits to change the dynamic of any NFL defensive front.”

Locking up Lawrence long term would be a smart move for the Giants, considering the former Tiger was a consistently dominant force on the team’s defense last season and proved himself to be a building block for the franchise on that side of the ball.

In 2022, Lawrence established career highs in a number of statistics, including sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), total tackles (68), tackles for loss (seven), pass breakups (three) and forced fumbles (two).

Lawrence’s outstanding season earned him Pro Bowl honors, as well as second-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. Additionally, he was named to the first Players’ All-Pro Team and the Professional Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-NFC team.

Lawrence has racked up 213 career tackles, 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 58 quarterback hits, eight pass breakups and four forced fumbles across his first four NFL campaigns from 2019-22.

