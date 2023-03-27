Grice named national & ACC co-player-of-the-week

CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior Caden Grice (Greer, S.C.) was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined Georgia Tech’s Jake DeLeo, who was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week, and Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder, who was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

It was the third time Grice received ACC Player-of-the-Week honors in his career, as he received that accolade twice as a freshman in 2021. He is the 15th Tiger in history to earn ACC weekly honors three times in a career. Grice was also named one of 11 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday, marking the fourth week he was named a national player-of-the-week during his career.

Grice had a great week as a two-way player. He totaled four homers, 11 RBIs, five runs and three walks in five games at the plate. In three games at Georgia Tech, he was 4-for-12 with three homers, eight RBIs and four runs.

His best game came in Clemson’s 14-5 win on Sunday in his first career road start on the mound. Against the high-powered Yellow Jacket offense, he tied his career high with 5.0 innings pitched, allowing just three hits (all singles) and one run with six strikeouts to earn the win. In the same game, he went 2-for-4 with two homers, five RBIs, three runs and a walk.

On the season, he is hitting .309 with five homers, six doubles, 16 RBIs, 21 runs, a .383 on-base percentage and three steals in 21 games. He is also 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA, .180 opponents’ batting average and 21 strikeouts in 14.0 innings pitched over four starts on the mound.

