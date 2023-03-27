Grisham updates status of injured receiver

As Clemson returned from spring break with its eighth practice Monday, receivers coach Tyler Grisham gave the latest on a member of his position room working his way back from injury.

Third-year receiver Troy Stellato has been limited this spring as he continues to recover from ACL surgery that cost the Florida native all of the 2022 season. With the Tigers still six months away from the start of the 2023 season, Grisham said the team isn’t interested in trying to rush Stellato back to full speed.

“Still recovering,” Grisham said following Monday’s practice. “Not quite as far along as we’d hoped, but it’s one of those things where there’s no need to get him reinjured. Need to get him fully healthy.”

Injuries have marred Stellato’s time at Clemson so far. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was a four-star recruit in the Tigers’ 2021 signing class, but Stellato has been healthy enough to play just 23 snaps over two games to this point.

One area Stellato isn’t falling behind, though, is learning first-year coordinator Garrett Riley’s offense. All of the players started at the same point in that regard with Riley taking over the job in January, but Stellato’s mental reps have been helped by the fact that he ran a similar offense during his prep career at Gibbons (Florida) High, Grisham said.

“As far as the terminology, it was similar,” Grisham said. “It’s encouraging for him because he’s sitting there and everybody’s like, ‘All right, I’ve got Noble (Johnson), who’s here as a freshman.’ And Beaux Collins is sitting right next to him like, ‘All right, what are we doing?’ They’re all learning it together. That’s very encouraging for Troy.”