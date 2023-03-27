Standout OL, NFL legacy ‘looking forward’ to weekend Clemson visit

A standout offensive line prospect and NFL legacy recruit is set to visit Clemson again.

This weekend on Saturday, the Tigers will play host to Buford (Ga.) High School’s Brayden Jacobs, a big 6-foot-7, 319-pound rising junior in the 2025 class.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” he said to The Clemson Insider regarding the return trip to Tiger Town.

It will be the second visit to Clemson for Jacobs, who attended a game at Death Valley this past season and came away impressed by the environment as well as the Tigers’ famous pregame tradition of running down the hill.

“What stands out to me is the way they enter the field and how it’s a good atmosphere,” he said.

Jacobs is the son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants.

As you’d expect, Brayden has learned a lot about the game of football from his dad, who was also a coach at St. Francis in Alpharetta, where Brayden played before transferring to Buford ahead of his upcoming junior season.

“He taught me a lot,” Brayden said. “He’s been my coach my whole life. This upcoming year will be the first year I won’t have him as a coach.”

Brayden has collected around two dozen scholarship offers, including offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, NC State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

Clemson has yet to offer any class of 2025 prospects, but Brayden – who said his recruitment is “pretty wide open” right now – hopes to add the Tigers to his offer list moving forward.

“I’d really like to get a Clemson offer because Clemson’s a really smart school,” he said. “So, it’d be really cool to get an offer from them for that, and because their football program’s really good.”

“What I like about Clemson the most is that they treat them as more than football players,” he added. “They turn them into great young men for when they leave college and eventually can’t play football.”

Brayden recently traveled to South Carolina, and that’s the only school he’s visited so far this spring.

–Photo courtesy of Brayden Jacobs on Twitter (@BraydenJacobs77)

