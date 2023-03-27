Top Clemson CB target announces official visit schedule

A top Clemson cornerback target in the 2024 class has set his official visit schedule.

St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia, Pa.) four-star Omillio Agard announced his official visit plans and is set to officially visit Clemson from June 2-4.

The 5-foot-11, 173-pound rising senior will then travel to Tennessee for an official visit from June 16-18 before officially visiting Penn State from June 23-25. Michigan will also host Agard for an official visit, though a date for that trip hasn’t been announced yet.

Agard is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 115 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 12 cornerback in the country for his class.

He most recently visited Clemson in late January for the Tigers’ elite junior day.

“It was amazing,” Agard told The Clemson Insider after that visit. “I get wowed even more and more every time I go down to Clemson. Everything that they showed me there and everything that they do there is what my parents taught me as a kid and it’s what they preach to me now – God is first, academics is over being an athlete, but they also want me to get where I want to be, which is the NFL, and Clemson can do that for me.

“So, it was just amazing. Clemson is like the perfect spot for kids who want to be successful in life, no matter if it’s football, being a doctor, being a teacher, being a regular person or just growing and maturing as a man. Like, Clemson is the spot.”

MY OFFICIAL VISIT SCHEDULE: Clemson is June 2nd-4th

Tennessee is June 16th-18th

Penn state is June 23rd-25th

Michigan is TBD pic.twitter.com/xx2aIOfU64 — Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) March 27, 2023

