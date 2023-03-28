Clemson and Cagle crush Gamecocks in Palmetto Series

McWhorter Stadium was packed Tuesday as the Clemson softball team took on its in-state rivals, the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came into the game 24-7, while the Tigers were 32-1, and are currently ranked fifth nationally.

Righthander Valerie Cagle (16-1) got the start in the circle for the Tigers. Cagle came in 15-1 as a starter this year, and would make it 16-1 following tonight’s 10-0 domination over the Gamecocks.

Cagle allowed no runs, only one hit and had five strikeouts on the day.

Clemson started off hot when Cagle singled to right field and McKenzie Clark ran home to give the Tigers an early lead in the bottom of the first. Cagle would steal second and then advance to third on a wild pitch. Not long after, Alia Logoleo singled to shortstop and Cagle ran home.

Clemson’s defense continued to dominate, not allowing any runs and only one hit for the whole game.

In the bottom of the second, the pitcher for the Gamecocks, Donnie Gobourne, was called on an illegal pitch that resulted in the head coach, Beerly Smith, getting thrown out of the game. This was the first of many illegal pitches called on the Gamecocks Tuesday.

Cagle did not miss a beat Tuesday. She hit a line drive over the center field fence to start the bottom of the third inning. This was her 12th home run this season.

In the bottom of the fourth, Reedy Davenport stepped up to bat with runners on the corners. Ally Miklesh advanced to third on a wild pitch and Julia Bomhardt scored as a result of a fielding error made by the pitcher. Two plays later, Davenport singled up the middle and Miklesh ran home to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead.

Later in the fourth, Ansley Houston made her way home after Cagle was walked with the bases loaded. The next at bat was Caroline Jacobsen. Jacobsen flied out to center field but Maddie Moore advanced to third and Clark scored. To finish the fifth, Logoleo hit a fly away over the left field fence with runners on the corners, making the score 10-0 in the bottom in the fourth.

This was Logoleo’s sixth home run this season. The Tigers scored seven total runs in the fourth inning.

The game finished after the top of the fifth due to the NCAA run-rule. The Tigers are heading to Massachusetts this weekend to take on Boston College. They are back in McWhorter Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 against Furman. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.

