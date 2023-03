Clemson makes the cut for 5-star, top-10 recruit

Clemson made the cut for one of the nation’s best recruits in the 2024 class on Tuesday.

Five-star Parkview (GA) athlete Mike Matthews released his top 12 schools on Tuesday. His list consisted of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

Matthews is the No. 6 overall recruit in the class of 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the class, but the Tigers are recruiting him as a safety.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound two-way athlete hauled in 48 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, Matthews recorded 23 tackles and two interceptions.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!