Clemson makes the cut for talented receiver, SEC baseball commit

Clemson found itself in the top group for another talented recruit on Tuesday.

Four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson announced his top 12 schools on Tuesday afternoon. Alongside the Tigers, Jefferson included Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Clemson has yet to offer the Tennessee native, but Jefferson was in town for a visit in early March.

Jefferson is the No. 341 overall recruit and the No. 32 ATH in the class of 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver hauled in 72 receptions for 1,370 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior in 2022. He was also named to first-team All-State in Tennessee while leading The Baylor School to a state championship.

Jefferson is a dual-sport athlete who has been committed to play baseball at Tennessee since June 2021.

–Photo courtesy of Amari Jefferson on Twitter (@AmariJefferson6)

