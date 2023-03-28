ESPN: Clemson signed 'sleeper group of CBs' in 2023 class

ESPN recently published an article on the schools that landed the standouts and sleepers at each position in 2023 recruiting (subscription required), and named Clemson as the team with a “sleeper group of CBs.”

As part of its 2023 signing class, the Clemson football program inked a trio of cornerbacks – Shelton Lewis, Branden Strozier and Avieon Terrell.

“The defensive line headlines its class, but the secondary also benefited,” ESPN analyst Craig Haubert wrote. “Avieon Terrell is the only four-star, an instinctive, smooth and tough defender that could have been ranked inside the ESPN 300 if he possessed a little more natural size (5-11, 180).

“Highly rated three-star Branden Strozier is an explosive player with coveted length, and Shelton Lewis possesses good quickness. The big men up front will get after the quarterback, and this group of corners have the coverage and playmaking skills to reap the rewards.”

A four-year contributor at Westlake High School (Atlanta, Ga.), Terrell collected 86 career tackles and six interceptions, while Strozier recorded 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six interceptions and 34 passes defensed at St. Francis High School (Alpharetta, Ga.). Lewis was two-year starter at Stockbridge (Ga.) High School who tallied 56 tackles, three interceptions and 12 passes deflected across the 2021-22 seasons.

Lewis quickly made an impression on coaches and teammates during bowl practices after enrolling early. Strozier and Terrell, the younger brother of former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, are both expected to enroll this summer.

ESPN also had this to say about Clemson’s Peter Woods, the highest-ranked defensive tackle (and defender) and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to ESPN.

“Woods is such a disruptive force on the inside with his blend of explosive first-step quickness, power and the ability to unlock and roll his hips when engaged,” ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill wrote.

“He plays with aggression and flashes as a finisher. We wouldn’t be surprised if he becomes a starter, but early on, he’ll be in the rotation and see significant snaps.”

