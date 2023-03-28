Klubnik: ‘We’re here to win it all’

Cade Klubnik has gotten used to being QB1 at Clemson.

The former five-star signee played in 10 games as a true freshman and started the last one in the Tigers’ Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee. After spending last spring trying to get acclimated to the college game as an early enrollee, Klubnik is now halfway through his first spring in his newfound role.

Klubnik flashed the arm and athleticism that made him one of the nation’s top prep quarterback prospects during the 2022 recruiting cycle during his trial run last fall, but there were also moments the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder looked like a true freshman. As for what his focus is this spring in terms of improving his game, Kubnik pinpointed his pocket presence and his accuracy as areas that he’s trying to polish.

Klubnik is also working to learn a new offense with Garrett Riley coming in from TCU as the Tigers’ new play caller. But there’s an intangible trait Klubnik said he’s taken upon himself to be more assertive with as Clemson tries to end its two-year College Football Playoff hiatus next season.

“Just continue to rally guys and push guys to places they haven’t pushed themselves before,” Klubnik said. “I feel like now I have the capability to entourage guys like, ‘Hey, let’s get going.’

“We’ve got some of the best athletes in the whole nation here. Just getting their minds right. Not saying nobody doesn’t, but we’re not here to just have another year. We’re here to win it all. That’s the main goal here.”

Klubnik completed 61% of his passes and accounted for more than 800 yards of offense last season. He threw two touchdowns and was intercepted three times, but knowing the offense is his to fully operate heading into the 2023 season gives Klubnik a different comfort level, he said.

“Just getting to get back there, relax and kind of take control,” Klubnik said. “I feel like that’s kind of when I play my best is when I’m fully in control. I don’t have to worry about anything and I just get to relax and go play. And just have fun doing it.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

