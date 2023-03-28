Mafah has multiple reasons, including the competition, for staying at Clemson

Clemson joined most college football programs around the country in losing its fair share of players to the transfer portal last year, most notably former quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Running back Kobe Pace also left for Virginia, and another member of the Tigers’ backfield thought about seeking a fresh start elsewhere. But Phil Mafah ultimately chose to stick around.

“I could’ve been anywhere else, but this is just the place for me,” Mafah said.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the end of last season, Mafah revealed this week that he had conversations with those close to him, including family members and even some of his teammates, about the possibility of transferring. One of them was the one ahead of him on the depth chart, Will Shipley, the Tigers’ do-it-all back who’s entrenched as the starter.

Mafah said Shipley told him to lean on his faith to guide him in his decision-making process, which played a part in Mafah choosing to return as Shipley’s primary backup next season. Mafah added that he never came all that close to leaving Clemson.

“I just realized where I really wanted to be and where God called me to be,” he said. “After talking to my family and talking really to God, which is what matters most of all, I feel like, I came to the decision that this is where I want to be and this is where I originally wanted to be.”

Mafah joined Shipley in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, signing with the Tigers as a four-star prospect out of Grayson (Georgia) High. Mafah, the biggest back on the roster at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, has played in 23 games with two starts and got a career-high 98 carries a season ago. He’s rushed for 807 yards and seven scores while also catching 16 passes heading into his junior season.

Despite their competition on the field, Mafah said part of the reason he’s still at Clemson is because of his close friendship with Shipley. The two are also roommates.

“Shipley’s my guy. One of my best friends,” Mafah said. “He pours into me every day, and I do the same to him. He’s definitely a big part of it.”

With Mafah still in the fold, Clemson will head into next season with six scholarship backs on the roster barring any departures after the spring. Incoming freshmen Jarvis Green and Jay Haynes are expected to arrive on campus this summer.

