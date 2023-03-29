Clemson picks up transfer commitment

The Clemson men’s basketball program has picked up a commitment from a transfer guard.

Jake Heidbreder announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night.

As a sophomore at Air Force in 2022-23, Heidbreder was named to the 2023 All-Mountain West Third Team, becoming the first sophomore to earn All-MW at Air Force since 2013.

Heidbreder averaged a team-leading 15.1 points per game and was fourth in the Mountain West with 75 3-pointers made — the seventh-best in a season at Air Force.

The 6-foot-5 Indiana native led the team in scoring 17 times and scored 20-plus points six times. As a freshman one year earlier, he was second on the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game.