Grisham on rising sophomore wideout: 'His time will come'

Adam Randall has already had to battle his share of adversity from an injury standpoint in his young Clemson career. However, the rising sophomore wide receiver has handled it well.

“He’s gone through it, man, and he’s got great parents,” Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham said on Monday. “Wanda and Jerome are phenomenal, so I think he’s got a great foundation, faith and work ethic.”

A former four-star recruit and top-125 national prospect from Myrtle Beach High School, Randall enrolled at Clemson last January and was pushing for a starting spot last spring before sustaining a torn ACL in spring practice. Despite that, he recovered very quickly and ended up making his collegiate debut in the Tigers’ third game of the season, catching an 11-yard pass vs. Louisiana Tech.

Randall finished his freshman season on a positive note by recording a career-high 44 receiving yards and three receptions in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee, but he’s been limited this spring following a minor procedure on his non-ACL-repaired knee, and Dabo Swinney said at the outset of spring practice that Randall wouldn’t be fully released until after the spring game.

Grisham said Randall has “recovered well,” though the Tigers are having to pump the breaks on him out of precaution as he works his way back.

“They’re having to say ‘whoa’ all the time with him, because he can probably do more than what’s prescribed,” Grisham said, “but they want to be safe and just be smart with him.”

Grisham likened Randall to former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers, who similarly made a remarkable recovery from a torn ACL in the spring of 2019 but returned to action 166 days later in the second week of that season.

“He’s one of those guys kind of like Amari Rodgers was,” Grisham said of Randall. “They’re going to grind, and if they’re at home sitting around, they’re doing something to help them improve and to recover, and that’s who he is.

“So, he’s got a great attitude. He’s got a smile on his face. He’s engaged in the meetings. He’s taking notes as if he’s out there getting every rep, and that’s who he is. So, he’s handling it well, and he’s hungry, too.”

Randall finished his freshman campaign with 10 catches for 128 yards in 290 offensive snaps over 12 games (one start).

It wasn’t the type of season that Randall, who had All-America aspirations, had hoped for. But Grisham believes much better days are ahead for the former South Carolina Mr. Football finalist who racked up 1,267 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a high school senior in 2021.

“He hated how it went down last year because he wanted to be an All-American, and he could have been,” Grisham said. “But he’s got his time. His time will come, and excited to help him achieve his dreams.”

