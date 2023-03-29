Grisham updates Collins' progress

Beaux Collins isn’t doing a whole lot this spring as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

But his position coach has been impressed with what he has seen from one of Clemson’s top receivers. Collins’ work has been limited to position drills and other non-contact practice periods.

“He works on his body and that shoulder trying to work around it and get it stronger of course, but he looks great,” receivers coach Tyler Grisham said. “He’s moving well. He’s making plays. It looks like, he would probably say, not quite a full range of motion right now, but it sure looks like it. He’s making great plays out there. A great catch radius. I’m just excited for him.”

Collins has emerged as one of the Tigers’ top receivers since signing with Clemson in 2021. After finding his way into the starting lineup late during his true freshman year, Collins went through his first season as a full-time starter on the outside last season when healthy. He had five touchdown catches in the first six games, but a separated shoulder against Notre Dame in early November capped Collins’ production at 22 catches for 373 yards in 10 games.

Collins underwent surgery late during the regular season in hopes of Clemson getting him back sooner rather than later heading into an important offseason for not only him but the position as a whole. With the departures of Joseph Ngata and E.J. Williams, Collins and Antonio Williams, the team’s leading receiver as a true freshman, are the only wideouts still on the roster with more than 34 career catches.

“This is a big year for him. Really big year,” Grisham said. “And staying healthy is huge. He knows what he’s trying to achieve. We need him to step up and be the player he wants to be and we know he can be.

“He’s going to fight. He’s going to work for it. He’s a worker, a grinder, a perfectionist. He wants to be elite, so he’s done well.”

The health of his shoulder isn’t the only thing Collins is trying to improve, Grisham revealed. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds on Clemson’s official roster, Collins is working to give himself some extra padding that could help him better absorb the hits he’s going to take.

“He needs to add fat,” Grisham said. “He was at a (position) meeting, and he had a bag of candy. I’m like, ‘What are you doing, dude? That’s not like you.’ But he’s so trim that we’re trying to add a little fat to him to help him out.”

