Local 4-star RB ‘very excited’ to visit Clemson again this weekend

The Clemson football program will once again welcome a local standout running back to campus this weekend.

Belton-Honea Path (Honea Path, S.C.) four-star Marquise Henderson is set to be back in Tiger Town on Saturday.

“I’m very excited to come visit this Saturday,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Clemson is already making me feel like home early in my recruitment.”

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound rising junior made a few gameday visits to Death Valley this past season, and Clemson has made a great impression on the talented class of 2025 prospect, from the coaches to the fan base to the way the program is run.

“What really stands out to me the most about Clemson is they don’t see you as only an athlete,” he said. “They make sure you’re good in the classroom, at home. Everywhere you go they want you to be a good person. Another thing that stands out to me is the atmosphere. I love the fans, the coaching staff and how they run things at Clemson.”

Henderson picked up his first offer from Coastal Carolina last August, followed by an offer from Virginia Tech in November. He has seen his recruitment continue to take off since the turn of the calendar year while collecting additional offers from Liberty, Charlotte, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and most recently Cincinnati this month.

Clemson hasn’t offered any 2025 recruits yet, though the Tigers are interested in Henderson based on what he’s heard from the coaches while on campus in the past.

“Based on what I’ve heard from the coaches is that they love how explosive I am and how I can get past the first level so fast,” he said.

A future offer from Clemson would certainly be significant to Henderson, who plays his high school ball less than an hour away from the university’s campus.

“It would mean a lot to me knowing I’m an in-state guy and having the opportunity to go to such a great university,” he said.

Henderson is ranked as the No. 229 overall prospect in the 2025 class by Rivals, which considers him the nation’s No. 20 running back in his class and the No. 5 prospect from the Palmetto State.

