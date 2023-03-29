Nation's No. 1 recruit visiting Clemson again this weekend

Clemson is set to welcome the nation’s top-ranked prospect in his class back to campus.

Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) five-star offensive lineman David Sanders confirmed via social media that he will return to Tiger Town this weekend.

Sanders is the No. 1 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pound rising junior has traveled to Clemson multiple times in the past, including a couple of times last spring before attending the NC State game at Death Valley last October.

Clemson has yet to offer any class of 2025 prospects, though Sanders figures to eventually collect an offer from the Tigers, who typically don’t start offering recruits until the summer before their junior year.

Sanders anticipates receiving an offer from Clemson this summer, and if that’s the case, it would certainly be a big deal for him and make the Tigers a top contender in his recruitment.

“I think Clemson will offer me over the summer,” Sanders said to The Clemson Insider recently. “I’ve been hearing some good things from the coaches and everything like that. So getting an offer from Clemson would mean the world to me obviously because that was one of my favorite schools growing up, and just knowing what their program is about, that’s such a big accomplishment for me. Because if Clemson offers you, they’re not just offering you because they’re offering every guy in the country. They offer you because they truly like you as a player, a person and a student.

“You’ve got to be an all-around person to get an offer from Clemson, and that’s one of the things I love most about their program and the school in general. Dabo has always been that way and he’s continuing to stick to his morals and values as a coach. So if I get an offer from Clemson, I know that they’re strictly focused on me and not a hundred other left tackles that they’re trying to recruit. So when they come to offer, it’s a very big deal, and they’d definitely be on the top of my list for sure.”

Sanders’ lengthy offer list currently features Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State and many others.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

