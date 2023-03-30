Turner's confidence continues to grow

Cole Turner has come a long way.

Clemson’s redshirt freshman receiver continues to receive praise from those that watch him closely at practice this spring. He said he hasn’t heard some of the lofty comparisons thrown his way by the coaching staff – “I didn’t know they were bragging about me like that,” Turner insisted – but it’s safe to say Turner’s confidence is growing after flashing at the end of last season.

A three-star recruit in Clemson’s 2022 signing class, Turner now finds himself pushing for a starting job as he reps with the first-team offense this spring. Beaux Collins (shoulder) and Adam Randall (knee) being out has something to do with that, but receivers coach Tyler Grisham said Turner would still be rotating in with the first-teamers even if the Tigers were fully healthy at the outside receiver spots.

Turner’s momentum has carried over from a strong end to his freshman season, one in which he caught eight passes for 161 yards in the only three games he played. He broke out in just his second career game with three catches for 101 yards in the Tigers’ ACC championship rout of North Carolina, tying the program record for the fewest games needed to notch a 100-yard receiving game.

The highlight was a tip-toeing 68-yard grab near the goal line that set up Clemson’s third score.

“That was surreal really,” Turner recalled. “It was all just like a blur. Obviously it would’ve been better if I scored, but it was still a great moment for me.”

The position Turner finds himself in now is even more surreal considering Turner wasn’t involved in football this time four years ago. Basketball is admittedly Turner’s first love, and it wasn’t until one of his coaches at Vestavia Hills High in Alabama convinced him to go out for football during his junior year of high school that Turner first started playing the sport.

He said he was only a few practices in when he realized he might have a future in it.

“I was just naturally faster than everybody out there,” he said. “Not to sound cocky, but I just realized that, yeah, I could do this for real.”

Tuner has caught on quickly at Clemson, though he admits he had some unique help in getting acclimated to how things work in Dabo Swinney’s program. His older brother, Nolan, was part of it for six years and morphed into an All-American safety for the Tigers before moving on to the NFL last year.

The younger Turner said he and his brother talk daily. Some of those conversations include Nolan critiquing film that Cole sends him to review.

“When I was coming in here, he told me what to expect, so nothing really caught me off guard,” Turner said. “Felt like I was ready to come in. He helped me a ton.”

Turner also helped himself by the impressive sample size he turned in last season, even if it was small. He said his confidence went to another level after his performance in the ACC championship game, and four more catches for 51 yards in the Orange Bowl served as one final springboard into the offseason.

There are improvements Turner feels like he needs to make in his route running, and he’s not yet where he wants to be physically. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds on the roster, Turner said he’s trying to add at least 10 more pounds to his frame.

He’s doing everything he can to keep the good vibes going heading into a season where his role figures to be much larger.

“I feel like I’ve had a good spring so far,” Turner said. “Just building confidence every day pretty much. Every day I get out here, I feel like I’m getting better.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

