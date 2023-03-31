Clemson quarterback target commits elsewhere

One of Clemson’s primary quarterback targets in the class of 2024 has committed elsewhere.

Providence Day School (N.C.) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis committed to Michigan on Friday. He chose the Wolverines over Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Davis received an offer from the Tigers in June of last year, when he attended Dabo Swinney’s Football Camp. He returned to Clemson in October, when he watched the program’s top-10 matchup against NC State.

The 6-foot, 202-pound signal caller is the No. 28 overall recruit and No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.