Clemson Softball: Get to Know Reedy Davenport

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Reedy Davenport, a graduate infielder from St. Johns, Florida.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Rice bowls

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:

Being in the locker room with teammates

Favorite Clemson Tradition:

Flashing lights for homers and wins

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:

WEZ Bistro in Nieri

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:

Atlanta Braves

Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:

Watching movies or other sports

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):

Football

Favorite Musician:

Lauren Daigle

Favorite Movie:

Crazy Rich Asians

Favorite Vacation:

Beach house in Hilton Head

What sport would you play other than softball?

Tennis – enjoy running around, the competitiveness, and the strategy behind shots

What famous person would you like to meet?:

Aubrey Plaza