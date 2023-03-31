Clemson Softball: Get to Know Reedy Davenport

By March 31, 2023 4:16 pm

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Reedy Davenport, a graduate infielder from St. Johns, Florida.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Rice bowls

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:
Being in the locker room with teammates

Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Flashing lights for homers and wins

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
WEZ Bistro in Nieri

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
Atlanta Braves

Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:
Watching movies or other sports

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):
Football

Favorite Musician:
Lauren Daigle

Favorite Movie:
Crazy Rich Asians

Favorite Vacation:
Beach house in Hilton Head

What sport would you play other than softball?
Tennis – enjoy running around, the competitiveness, and the strategy behind shots

What famous person would you like to meet?:
Aubrey Plaza

