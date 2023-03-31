Clemson Softball: Get to Know Reedy Davenport

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Reedy Davenport, a graduate infielder from St. Johns, Florida.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Rice bowls
Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:
Being in the locker room with teammates
Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Flashing lights for homers and wins
Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
WEZ Bistro in Nieri
Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
Atlanta Braves
Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:
Watching movies or other sports
Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):
Football
Favorite Musician:
Lauren Daigle
Favorite Movie:
Crazy Rich Asians
Favorite Vacation:
Beach house in Hilton Head
What sport would you play other than softball?
Tennis – enjoy running around, the competitiveness, and the strategy behind shots
What famous person would you like to meet?:
Aubrey Plaza