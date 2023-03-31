ESPN rates chances Vizzina could see the field in 2023

ESPN published an article scouting the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class (subscription required), breaking down, among other things, the likelihood of each freshman seeing the field early this fall.

So, what are the chances Clemson’s Christopher Vizzina will earn playing time for the Tigers this season?

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill rated those chances as “medium to high” for the highly touted signal-caller who enrolled early at Clemson in January.

“Clemson is talented enough to produce double-digit leads, which means Vizzina will likely play in four games, or perhaps more, which would burn his redshirt season,” Luginbill wrote. “Both he and Klubnik will be learning a new offensive scheme, which might even the playing field a bit as well.”

A national top-50 player cited as a five-star prospect by many recruiting services, Vizzina passed for 7,220 yards and 59 touchdowns in his prep career and also scored 29 rushing touchdowns, giving him 88 combined touchdowns rushing and passing for his career.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder connected on 64.1 percent of his passes as a senior at Briarwood Christian School, totaling 1,828 yards and 16 scores. He also rushed for 341 yards and 11 scores, amassing 2,169 yards of total offense in just nine games.

ESPN ranked Vizzina as the No. 42 overall prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 7 quarterback among pocket passers.

Luginbill also weighed in on how he can develop as a freshman for the Tigers.

“Barring anything unforeseen, Vizzina should secure the backup spot behind Klubnik,” Luginbill wrote. “His talent is superior to (Paul) Tyson’s and he’ll continue to learn and get better because he will get a lot of reps, which is rare for a freshman.”

