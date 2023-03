Former Tiger has a new NFL home

A former Clemson standout has a new home in the NFL.

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Carlos Watkins on a one-year deal.

A fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft (142nd ovderall), Watkins played for the Cowboys the past two seasons and was an important rotational piece for “America’s Team” last season.

In 69 career games (36 starts), Watkins has posted five sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries. Last season, he tallied 26 total tackles (two for loss) and a forced fumble in 12 games. Watkins made a major impact on Clemson’s defense during his career as a Tiger, tallying 191 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 14 sacks over 53 games (30 starts) in his career (2012-16).

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!