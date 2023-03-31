Former Tiger homers en route to MLB Opening Day victory

A former Clemson Tiger is already making waves this season in Major League Baseball.

In the Texas Rangers’ 2023 Opening Day victory against the reigning National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at Globe Life Field, former Clemson shortstop Brad Miller hit a two-run shot to left center field for the Rangers’ second homer of the season, the first being a three-run shot off the bat of Robbie Grossman in the fourth.

Miller’s line drive bomb on Thursday marked back-to-back seasons where the former Tiger has hit a home run on MLB Opening Day for the Rangers. In 2022, the 33-year-old infielder launched a leadoff solo homer to left center field in Texas’ Opening Day road matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

The Florida native signed a two-year free agent deal with the Rangers back in 2022 following single season stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Phillies in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Prior to the 2020 season, Miller spent three seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2013-15) and two with the Tampa Bay Rays (2016-17) as well short stints with the Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians and Phillies between 2018 and 2019.

After spending three seasons with the Tigers (2009-11), Miller was drafted by the Mariners in the second round (No. 62 pick) of the 2011 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut just two seasons later on June 28, 2013 with the Mariners.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.