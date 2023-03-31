Linebacker duo selected as preseason All-Americans

Linebacker duo selected as preseason All-Americans

Football

Linebacker duo selected as preseason All-Americans

By March 31, 2023 4:26 pm

By |

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Friday that Clemson linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter have been selected to its 2023 Preseason All-America Team. Trotter earned selection on the first-team defense, while Carter garnered selection on the second team.

Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.

Typically announced in early December, the Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

•  From 1889 to 1964, eleven players were selected.

•  In 1965, both offensive and defensive teams were picked.

•  In 1972, the first punter (Ray Guy, Southern Mississippi) was honored.

•  In 1975, the first placekicker (Chris Bahr, Penn State) was selected.

•  In 1998, the first-ever Second Team All-America team was recognized.

•  In 2001, the first kick returner (Herb Haygood, Michigan State) was picked.

Good to See You Again

Twelve players who earned 2022 Walter Camp All-America First and Second Team honors are on the 2023 preseason list, led by USC junior quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams, who was also selected as the 2022 Walter Camp Player of Year, was a First Team honoree last season. Three other 2022 First Team honorees – Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison, Jr.; Michigan RB Blake Corum; and Indiana KR Jaylin Lucas – are 2023 preseason First Team All-Americans.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Pos.

Name, School

Hgt

Wgt.

Class

Hometown

WR

Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State *

6-4

2-5

Jr.

Philadelphia, PA

WR

Rome Odunze, Washington

6-3

211

Jr.

Las Vegas, NV

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia #

6-4

230

Jr.

Napa, CA

OL

Joe Alt, Notre Dame #

6-7

317

Jr.

North Oaks, MN

OL

Olu Fashanu, Penn State #

6-6

323

Jr.

Waldorf, MD

OL

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

6-4

332

Sr.

Kansas City, MO

OL

Graham Barton, Duke

6-5

311

Sr.

Brentwood, TN

C

Drake Nugent, Michigan

6-1

300

Gr.

Lone Tree, CO

QB

Caleb Williams, USC *

6-1

220

Jr.

Washington, D.C.

RB

Blake Corum, Michigan *

5-8

210

Sr.

Marshall, VA

RB

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

5-11

210

So.

Pike Road, AL

PK

Joshua Karty, Stanford

6-2

207

Sr.

Burlington, NC

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Pos.

Name, School

Hgt

Wgt.

Class

Hometown

DL

Jared Verse, Florida State

6-4

248

Jr.

Dayton, OH

DL

Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois #

6-2

295

So.

St. Petersburg, FL

DL

Dantay Corleone, Cincinnati

6-2

320

So.

Cincinnati, OH

DL

Bralen Trice, Washington

6-4

267

Jr.

Phoenix, AZ

LB

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State #

6-2

239

Gr.

Cleveland, OH

LB

Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Clemson

6-0

230

Jr.

Hainesport, NJ

LB

Harold Perkins, Jr., LSU

6-1

220

So.

New Orleans, LA

DB

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

6-1

195

Jr.

Birmingham, AL

DB

Kamren Kinchens, Miami

5-11

202

Jr.

Miami, FL

DB

Calen Bullock, USC

6-3

190

Jr.

Pasadena, CA

DB

Kalen King, Penn State #

5-11

190

Jr.

Detroit, MI

P

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina #

6-4

220

Sr.

Lake Forest, IL

KR

Jaylin Lucas, Indiana *

5-9

185

So.

Houma, LA

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Pos.

Name, School

Hgt

Wgt.

Class

Hometown

WR

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

6-1

205

Jr.

Steilacoom, WA

WR

Xavier Worthy, Texas

6-1

164

Jr.

Fresno, CA

TE

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

6-7

270

Sr.

St. Cloud, MN

OL

Zak Zinter, Michigan

6-6

315

Sr.

North Andover, MA

OL

Christian Haynes, Connecticut

6-3

305

Sr.

Bowie, MD

OL

Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

6-5

306

Sr.

Tyler, TX

OL

JC Latham, Alabama

6-6

335

Jr.

Oak Creek, WI

C

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

6-3

306

Jr.

Fairmont, WV

QB

Drake Maye, North Carolina

6-4

225

So.

Huntersville, NC

RB

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

6-2

236

Jr.

Fond Du Lac, WI

RB

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

6-2

237

Jr.

Rockledge, FL

PK

Jonah Dalmas, Boise State

5-8

172

Sr.

Meridian, ID

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Pos.

Name, School

Hgt

Wgt.

Class

Hometown

DL

Mykel Williams, Georgia

6-5

265

So.

Columbus, GA

DL

Mekhi Wingo, LSU

6-1

295

Jr.

St. Louis, MO

DL

Chop Robinson, Penn State

6-3

253

Jr.

Gaithersburg, MD

DL

Leonard Taylor, Miami

6-3

305

Jr.

Miami, FL

LB

Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

6-1

225

Jr.

Dingsman Ferry, PA

LB

Barrett Carter, Clemson

6-1

225

Jr.

Suwanee, GA

LB

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

6-1

245

Jr.

Hyattsville, MD

DB

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo #

6-0

200

Jr.

Williston, FL

DB

Ben Morrison, Notre Dame

6-0

179

So.

Phoenix, AZ

DB

Malaki Starks, Georgia

6-1

205

So.

Jefferson, GA

DB

Cole Bishop, LSU

6-2

206

Jr.

Peachtree City, GA

P

Tory Taylor, Iowa

6-4

230

Sr.

Melbourne, Australia

KR

Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State #

5-10

185

Sr.

Philadelphia, PA

* – 2022 First Team Walter Camp All-America selection

# – 2022 Second Team Walter Camp All-America selection

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

A former Clemson standout has a new home in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals announced they have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Carlos Watkins on a one-year deal. A fourth-round pick of the Houston (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home