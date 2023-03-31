Linebacker duo selected as preseason All-Americans

Twelve players who earned 2022 Walter Camp All-America First and Second Team honors are on the 2023 preseason list, led by USC junior quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams, who was also selected as the 2022 Walter Camp Player of Year, was a First Team honoree last season. Three other 2022 First Team honorees – Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison, Jr.; Michigan RB Blake Corum; and Indiana KR Jaylin Lucas – are 2023 preseason First Team All-Americans.

Typically announced in early December, the Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina 6-4 225 So. Huntersville, NC RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin 6-2 236 Jr. Fond Du Lac, WI RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas 6-2 237 Jr. Rockledge, FL PK Jonah Dalmas, Boise State 5-8 172 Sr. Meridian, ID

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Pos. Name, School Hgt Wgt. Class Hometown DL Mykel Williams, Georgia 6-5 265 So. Columbus, GA DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU 6-1 295 Jr. St. Louis, MO DL Chop Robinson, Penn State 6-3 253 Jr. Gaithersburg, MD DL Leonard Taylor, Miami 6-3 305 Jr. Miami, FL LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion 6-1 225 Jr. Dingsman Ferry, PA LB Barrett Carter, Clemson 6-1 225 Jr. Suwanee, GA LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia 6-1 245 Jr. Hyattsville, MD DB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo # 6-0 200 Jr. Williston, FL DB Ben Morrison, Notre Dame 6-0 179 So. Phoenix, AZ DB Malaki Starks, Georgia 6-1 205 So. Jefferson, GA DB Cole Bishop, LSU 6-2 206 Jr. Peachtree City, GA P Tory Taylor, Iowa 6-4 230 Sr. Melbourne, Australia KR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State # 5-10 185 Sr. Philadelphia, PA

* – 2022 First Team Walter Camp All-America selection

# – 2022 Second Team Walter Camp All-America selection

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

