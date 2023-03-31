Local Clemson OL target commits to in-state rival

A local Clemson offensive line target committed elsewhere Friday evening.

As expected, Greenville (S.C.) High School’s Blake Franks announced his commitment to the Tigers’ in-state rival, South Carolina.

Franks is ranked as high as the No. 5 prospect from the Palmetto State and No. 13 offensive guard in the 2024 class by Rivals. The 247Sports Composite considers him the No. 7 prospect in South Carolina and No. 34 offensive tackle nationally.

Rivals rates him as a four-star prospect, while both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite have him as a three-star.

Clemson extended an offer to Franks last July and hosted him on campus numerous times.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound rising senior chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

