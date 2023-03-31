‘Not living in that world’: Passing game moving away from this concept under Riley

With their promotions happening simultaneously a year ago, Kyle Richardson helped Brandon Streeter introduce a new element to Clemson’s passing game.

It lasted about 12 months.

First-year coordinator Garrett Rileys’ air-raid offense will feature plenty of its own flavor when it comes to the Tigers’ passing attack, but option routes won’t be one of them, Richardson revealed this week. When Richardson was promoted to an on-field coaching role on Dabo Swinney’s staff that included passing-game coordinator in December 2021 – the same time Streeter was handed the reins of the Tigers’ offense following Tony Elliott’s departure – the two decided to make option routes, well, an option for receivers.

Option routes are executed as the name implies. Unlike predetermined routes, they give receivers the option to run a certain route based on the defense’s coverage. There wasn’t much of that going on before Streeter took over as offensive coordinator, but Richardson said it was a wrinkle added to last season’s scheme as Clemson tried to resuscitate a passing game that plummeted to 103rd nationally in yards during the 2021 season.

Richardson said the Tigers saw “some good things happen” as a result. But when Swinney relieved Streeter of duties in January and hired an air-raid disciple in Riley to replace him, Clemson bid the option route farewell.

“This system is not a big option-route system. It’s more, hey, you’re running this route and you need to run this route,” Richardson said. “Now if things happen within that route while you’re running that route, you could change some things up. Last year, it was you could go right or you could go left based on some things, but that’s not really how this system works. We’re not living in that world.”

Richardson, who’s familiar with Riley’s system having coached it at his previous stops, including a successful five-year stint as a head coach at Northwestern High in Rock Hill, explained there can still be some variance in receivers’ route depending on the look from the defense, particularly if it drops into a zone coverage.

But the days of them picking and choosing what routes to run are becoming extinct.

“It’s more about, hey, I’m going right,” Richardson said. “And I may go right high or I may go right low, but I’m going right. There’s no I may go right, left or straight based off of what the defense does. And that’s kind of what that was last year.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

