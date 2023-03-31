Tigers Take Two from Boston College

Behind home runs from Valerie Cagle, Aby Vieira and McKenzie Clark, the No. 5/5 Clemson Tigers captured the series over Boston College with two wins on Friday. Clemson opened the first game with an 8-4 victory, before taking game two, 7-3. After the wins, Clemson moves to 35-1 overall and 11-0 in ACC play, while Boston College drops to 16-16 overall and 1-7 in ACC action.

Game 1 – W, 8-4

The Tigers went to work in the top of the second inning as Alia Logoleo was hit by a pitch and was joined on base after a single from Aby Vieira. Both advanced after JoJo Hyatt executed a perfect sac bunt for the first out. Ally Miklesh brought home the first run with a ground out to the second baseman. Reedy Davenport brought home Ansley Houston, who was running for Vieira, with a single hit into right field. Boston College responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to tie things, 2-all, after two.

Clemson answered with one run in the top of the third to reclaim the lead. Caroline Jacobsen and Logoleo hit back-to-back singles with two outs. Jacobsen scored to make it 3-2 in favor of the Tigers on a fielding error by BC’s second baseman.

The Tigers added another five runs in the sixth after Maddie Moore tallied her second hit of the day with a hit up the middle. Cagle stepped to the plate and sent a two-run shot out of center field to make it 5-2. This was the fifth-consecutive game that Cagle had hit a home run. Jacobsen and Logoleo got on base with a walk and single, respectively, to allow Vieira to send a three-run homer out of left field for her third homer of the year.

Boston College scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a fielding error before the Tigers closed things out to take the 8-4 victory.

Junior Millie Thompson started in the circle in game one and tossed five innings. She faced 18 batters, striking out nine, while only allowing two hits and one walk. She improves to 11-0 on the season. Sophomore Brooke McCubbin replaced her in the bottom of the sixth to pitch the final two innings and pick up two strikeouts.

Game 2 – W, 7-3

Clemson once again took the early lead, plating two runs in the top of the first. Cagle, Jacobsen and Logoleo loaded the bases with two outs after a walk, single and hit by pitch, respectively. Vieira brought in the first runner after drawing the bases loaded walk, and a single by Arielle Oda scored Jacobsen for the 2-0 lead.

Boston College took the lead in the bottom of the second inning after Clemson made three errors. The Eagles capitalized on all three to make it 3-2 after two.

Clemson tied things up in the top of the fifth after Clark led off the inning with a double off the left field wall. Cagle brought her home with a single into shallow right center to make it 3-all.

The Tigers reclaimed the lead in the sixth after Oda and Miklesh drew a walk and singled, respectively, to put two runners on. With only one out, Clark sent the first pitch of her at bat soaring out of right center for her ninth home run of the season. This gave Clemson the 6-3 lead. Clemson added one more run in the top of the seventh for Oda to single down the first-base line to score Houston, who was running for Vieira, to make it 7-3, which held for the remainder of the game.

Junior Regan Spencer started in the circle for the Tigers and pitched two innings. She was replaced in the bottom of the third by Cagle who pitched the final five innings with three strikeouts to move to 17-1 in 2023 and tab her 70th career victory.

Up Next

The Tigers will conclude the series against Boston College on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for noon on ACCNX.