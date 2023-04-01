Clemson 'ain’t letting anybody get comfortable’ on back end of defense

Clemson’s defense got a boost heading into the offseason when Jalyn Phillips decided to return to a fifth year. The Tigers also have their other safety, Andrew Mukuba, back as part of a secondary end that returns every starter from last season.

But Mickey Conn said that doesn’t mean those players will automatically keep their spots atop the depth chart at a safety position where the Tigers have plenty of experienced options.

“If someone steps up and takes their job this spring, then that’s on them,” Conn said. “If those guys keep their jobs this spring, that’s on them. It’s up to those kids. And what I’ve seen this spring so far, they’re fighting for those jobs. We ain’t letting nobody get comfortable. That’s for sure.”

Conn, who doubles as Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator, is beginning his seventh year coaching the safeties on Dabo Swinney’s staff. And much like cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, Conn insisted the competition is open at his position regardless of what the pecking order was a season ago.

Conn also has his share of seasoned depth to work with at the position. Rising seniors R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables are also back, giving Clemson its entire two-deep at safety back from last season.

The Tigers have a group of youngsters at the position that Conn is high on, too, including sophomore Sherrod Covil, who was part of the rotation as a true freshman last season. Fellow 2022 signee Kylon Griffin is coming off a redshirt year while incoming freshmen Khalil Barnes and Kylen Webb have already joined the competition for playing time as early enrollees.

But the majority of the game reps next season figure to go to the Tigers’ four upperclassmen. Conn said how those will be divvied up will be based strictly on performance on the practice field and in the meeting rooms.

“When they get their reps in practice, when they get their reps in one-on-ones, when they get asked questions in meetings, when they get to play in the game whether it’s on special teams or anything, everything counts,” Conn said. “Everything matters. And I think it’s going to bring the best out of them, so I’m excited about that.”

Phillips was second on the team with 82 tackles last season while Mukuba fought through injuries to finish seventh in that category (50). Mickens provided quality depth with 55 tackles and a team-high four interceptions, but the group contributed to a pass defense that left much to be desired. Clemson finished eighth in the ACC and 75th nationally in passing yards allowed (231.7 per game).

“You’ve got to run somebody out there first, but we’ve got to do better,” Conn said. “We’ve got to do better than we did last year.”

With that in mind, Conn said he’s not interested in playing favorites with his position.

“I want the best player on the field, and that’s everything being taken into account,” he said. “The good thing about my group is they all pull for each other, and they all have a good attitude about it. But the best player is going to play.”

