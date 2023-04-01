Clemson hands out Five-star offer

Clemson handed out an offer to a Five-star prospect who visited this weekend.

Phenix City, Alabama’s Cameron Coleman announced his offer from the Tigers on Twitter. The top receiver hails from the same town that sent Justyn Ross and EJ Williams to the Tigers.

Clemson joins a who’s who list of offers that includes Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida State, Penn State, Oregon and many others.