How 'things have slowed down' for Richardson in current role

Kyle Richardson has learned a lot, and seen things slow down for him, since taking over as Clemson’s passing game coordinator and tight ends coach in December 2021.

Meeting with the media this week, Richardson reflected on his first full season in an on-field role for the Tigers in 2022.

“For me, it was first time ever coaching tight ends,” said Richardson, who was a key off-field contributor to Clemson’s offensive success in support staff roles from 2016-21 prior to assuming his current position.

“I’d never coached tight ends before. I coached quarterbacks or receivers. So, I was telling somebody the other day, things have slowed down for me on the field at practice, and there’s two parts to that.”

Prior to coming to Clemson, Richardson was a highly successful high school head coach at Northwestern High School (Rock Hill, S.C.). He began his coaching career as an assistant at North Gwinnett High School in Georgia and also held wide receiver coach positions at Lee County High School (Sanford, N.C.), as well as Avery County High School (Newland, N.C.).

Now entering his eighth season on Clemson’s staff and second full season in an on-field role, Richardson explained the twofold way that things have slowed down for him in his current position.

“One part of it is I know the system, so that makes things slower for me. But I also know the ins and outs of tight end play better than I did at this time last year,” he said. “I understand how a tight end fits within this system probably better than I know how a tight end fit in our previous system. Because that was new to me, so I was trying to grasp that part of it, where I’ve played with a tight end before in this system and coached receivers in this system. … So I just know it better, regardless of whether it’s a tight end or a receiver. So to me, it’s kind of slowed down.”

Richardson’s rapport with the players in his tight end room has grown stronger as well, and that’s a good thing as they work together in implementing new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s system.

“I’ve got a better relationship with the tight ends because we’ve been together for a year now with the guys that have come back,” said Richardson, who helped his tight ends group tally 67 catches, 748 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. “So, I trust them more and they trust me more, and we’re just having a good time installing this offense and learning it and growing it. So I would say things have just slowed down for me and I just see it a little bit better now.”