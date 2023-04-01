Two former Tigers pegged as 'boom-or-bust' draft prospects

A national outlet recently pegged who it sees as the biggest boom-or-bust prospect at every position in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

Pro Football Focus believes a couple of former Clemson standouts fit that bill.

One of the Clemson draft prospects who got the “boom or bust” label from PFF is defensive end Myles Murphy, who is projected by many as a first-round pick in April’s draft.

“Murphy is one of the scariest athletes on the edge in the class,” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “While he hasn’t tested pre-draft yet due to a hamstring injury, Murphy ranked third on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List last fall with a reported high-4.5-second 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump at 268 pounds. He’s a long and explosive edge who just doesn’t quite have a pass-rush plan as of yet and hasn’t shown much in the way of development since his freshman year. In fact, Murphy’s highest graded season came in that 2020 season, when he earned an 85.2 overall grade.”

Former Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson joined Murphy in being tabbed as a “boom or bust” prospect by PFF.

Simpson is projected as a first- or second-round pick in various mock drafts.

“Simpson’s write-up here looks a lot like Murphy’s above,” Renner wrote. “The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder ran a 4.43-second 40 and vertical jumped 40.5 inches in the pre-draft process. He has the kind of frame, range and power that everyone is looking for at linebacker, but he just doesn’t quite have the tape and only played true between-the-tackles linebacker for one season. With all those tools, Simpson also only broke up two passes in his career and picked off zero.”

Last season, Simpson tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (4.0 for loss) as credited by the coaching staff and had 2.5 sacks to go with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles across 12 games last season, which saw him earn third-team All-ACC honors. In his Clemson career (2020-22), he racked up 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 37 games.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy was credited with 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high-tying 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games. He finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 38 games.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

